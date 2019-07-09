Online Poll

AUDIO TOUR: Historic Hidden Treasures

Discover the rich past of Madison County and 80 of its historic hidden treasures in an audio tour of the county's townships, narrated by Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson. Hear fascinating facts and surprising stories about sites you drive by everyday without knowing their importance …

Discover Magazine

Frazier's Dairy Maid celebrates 65 years and more to do in Madison County this summer

Madison Life & Times

Carl Erskine achieved his big league dreams but came home to Anderson to make his mark.

Discover Magazine

Find out where you can get authentic Italian right here in Madison County, as well as the best places to shop, eat and play!

Madison Life & Times

Johnny Wilson was a legend in basketball and his community. Madison honors his life and legacy.