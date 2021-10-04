ANDERSON — An 18-year-old turned himself in to police custody following the shooting death of an Anderson man Sunday in an apparent road rage case.
A 72-hour extension has been granted for an initial hearing to file charges against Zachary Wayne Hileman of Anderson. He was held Monday in the Madison County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.
Hileman turned himself in to police at Speedway, 555 S. Scatterfield Road, at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.
Raymond Waymire Jr., 46, of Anderson was shot in the chest about 2:45 a.m. Sunday after confronting the occupants of a car that almost struck him and his girlfriend, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anderson Police Det. Clifford Cole.
Jacklyn Jolliff, Waymire’s girlfriend, told police she and Waymire were riding his motorcycle on Crystal Street near Webster Street when a dark-colored, four-door car, identified as a gray Honda Civic, failed to yield the right of way and almost struck them. She said Waymire had to swerve to avoid the car, according to the affidavit.
Waymire turned west on Cross Street and then north on Broadway to catch up to the car, which had stopped at Broadway and Webster, according to Jolliff. She said Waymire parked his motorcycle and walked up to the car while she waited with the bike.
She said she heard Waymire confront the driver, according to the affidavit. Jolliff said she then heard a gunshot and saw a flash of light from the rear passenger seat behind the driver. Hileman was sitting in that seat, police said. The driver's window was open slightly, while Hileman's window was rolled all the way down, according to the affidavit.
The Civic drove away and, as Waymire walked back toward her, he said he had been shot, Jolliff told police. He then collapsed.
Waymire died at the scene, Cole said.
John Dyer contacted Anderson Police at 10:48 p.m. to report that the alleged shooter, Hileman, wanted to turn himself in to police. Dyer, Hileman and Hileman’s father, Vince Hileman, then met with officers at the Speedway where Hileman was taken into custody.
Dyer "told me that Zachary said the victim was beating his (Hileman's) a-- and that’s why he shot him,” Cole said in the affidavit. There were no visible marks on Hileman’s face when he was taken into custody, according to the detective.
Hileman identified Shane Clark and Adrian Clark as the two other people in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting. Shane Clark was driving the vehicle, police said. The Clarks and Hileman were smoking marijuana, the affidavit stated.
The Clarks told officers that Waymire ran a stop sign and the vehicle almost struck the motorcycle. When Waymire confronted them in the vehicle, he hit Hileman in the mouth, the Clarks told police.
Video evidence of the incident from a nearby residence was collected by police. It showed Waymire walk to the driver’s side of the Civic. After six seconds, he is seen walking away from the car before it leaves northbound on Broadway, according to the affidavit.
Hileman asked for an attorney when questioned by police and did not provide a statement, according to the affidavit. As of Monday afternoon, police had not recovered the gun that was used in the shooting.
