ANDERSON – Two Republicans currently holding county offices have announced their intention to run for seats in the Indiana Senate and Indiana House.
Scott Alexander, a member of the Delaware County Council, announced this week he is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the District 26 seat in the Indiana Senate.
District 26 was redrawn to include all of Delaware and Randolph counties and there is no incumbent running for reelection.
Former State Rep. Melanie Wright has announced she is seeking the Democrat Party nomination in District 26.
Alexander has been an at-large member of the Delaware County Council for the past ten years and is serving his third term.
“I first sought public office because I was frustrated by the large increases in property taxes that were crippling property owners and businesses and hindering economic development,” he said in a press release.
Alexander said the county’s financial situation has improved by balancing the budget and not raising taxes.
“I think finding solutions in addition to identifying problems is important,” he said. “I know my style of leadership will help keep not only Senate District 26, but our state moving forward.”
Alexander owns Alexander & Company Real Estate Appraisers Inc.
Betsy Mills, an at-large member of the Henry County Council, has formed a committee to consider running in House District 54.
Mills said she decided to explore running for the state office when incumbent Republican Tom Saunders announced he would not seek another term.
She was appointed to the Henry County Council in January 2020 and was elected to a four-year term in the November general election.
“I am excited to join the ranks of great leaders our region has sent to Indianapolis, and I am prepared to advocate for strong Republican values like limited government and economic opportunities in the cities, towns and rural areas of the district,” Mills said in a press release.
She is a resident of rural Middletown and has served as vice chair of the Henry County Republican Party and secretary since 2018.
