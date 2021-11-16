Friday, Nov. 19

Girls Basketball

Arsenal Tech at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Bluffton at Alexandria 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Girls Basketball

Providence Cristo Rey at Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.

Connersville at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22

Girls Basketball

Seton Catholic at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Indiana Math & Science, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Wells at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Boys Basketball

Frankton at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Boys Basketball

Anderson at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Frankton at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson at Kokomo, noon

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 1:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Daleville, 2 p.m.

Elwood at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Phalen Academy at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Boys Basketball

Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Eastern at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at University, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Metropolitan at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Metropolitan at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Boys Basketball

Anderson at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Alexandria 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Harrison at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 1:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 2:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Boys Basketball

Cambridge City Lincoln at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Union, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Girls Basketball

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Blackford at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Blackford at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Centerville at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Noblesville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Cowan at Anderson Prep, 12:30 p.m.

Lapel at Tipton, 1:30 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Girls Basketball

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Boys Basketball

Blackford at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Central, 8 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boys Basketball

Wapahani at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pike at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 12:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Centerville, 1 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Girls Basketball

Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Boys Basketball

Guerin Catholic at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Fort Wayne North, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Beech Grove at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Boys Basketball

Shenandoah at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Elwood, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Eastbrook at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.

Anderson at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball

Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 10 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Warsaw Tiger Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.

Cascade at Alexandria, noon

Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lapel at Frankfort Invitational, 10 a.m.

Whiteland at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

Carmel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Wapahani Invitational, 10 a.m.

Grant 4 at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.

Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Fishers at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Shawe Memorial Tournament, TBD

Monday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 8 p.m.

Frankton at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Girls Basketball

Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Boys Basketball

Madison County Tournament Semifinals

Girls Basketball

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Boys Basketball

Henry County Championship at Shenandoah

Girls Basketball

Madison County Tournament Semifinals

Friday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County Tournament Championship

Girls Basketball

Daleville at Cowan, 6 p.m.

Henry County Tournament at Shenandoah

Saturday, Jan. 8

Boys Basketball

Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Henry County Championship at Shenandoat

Girls Basketball

Madison County Tournament Championship

Henry County Championship at Shenandoah

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Girls Basketball

Liberty Christian at Phalen Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Centerville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

Thursday, Jan. 13

Girls Basketball

Frankton at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

Friday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Alexandria, 8 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Boys Basketball

Delaware County Tournament

Anderson at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson at Lafayette Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian vs. PAAC Crossover, noon

Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 1:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

Anderson at Marion, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Smith Academy at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Liberty Christian at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Harrison, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Frankton at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

McCutcheon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Maconaquah at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Anderson Prep. 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Anderson at Logansport, noon

Shenandoah at Tri, 1:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

Girls Basketball

Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Providence Cristo Rey at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Girls Basketball

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Girls Basketball

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Pike at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.

Union at Daleville, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Marion, 6 p.m.

Union at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

Anderson at Lawrence Central, 4 p.m.

Anderson Prep at International, 6:30 p.m.

Bluffton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Wabash at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Washington at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Smith Academy at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball

Shenandoah at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Frankton, 2:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 2:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Fishers at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Logansport at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Union City at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian vs. PAAC crossover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Southwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Cambridge City Lincoln at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

Cowan at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Boys Basketball

Daleville at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Clinton Central, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Irvington Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Boys Basketball

Tipton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Boys Basketball

Anderson Prep at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

