Friday, Nov. 19
Girls Basketball
Arsenal Tech at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bluffton at Alexandria 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Girls Basketball
Providence Cristo Rey at Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.
Connersville at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22
Girls Basketball
Seton Catholic at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Indiana Math & Science, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Boys Basketball
Frankton at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Frankton at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson at Kokomo, noon
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 1:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Daleville, 2 p.m.
Elwood at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Phalen Academy at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Boys Basketball
Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Eastern at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Boys Basketball
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at University, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Metropolitan at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Metropolitan at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Boys Basketball
Anderson at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Alexandria 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Harrison at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 2:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Boys Basketball
Cambridge City Lincoln at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Union, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Blackford at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Blackford at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Centerville at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Noblesville at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
University at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cowan at Anderson Prep, 12:30 p.m.
Lapel at Tipton, 1:30 p.m.
University at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Boys Basketball
Blackford at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 8 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boys Basketball
Wapahani at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pike at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 12:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Centerville, 1 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Girls Basketball
Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
Guerin Catholic at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Fort Wayne North, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Beech Grove at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Shenandoah at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Elwood, 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Eastbrook at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.
Anderson at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 10 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Warsaw Tiger Holiday Tournament, 11 a.m.
Cascade at Alexandria, noon
Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lapel at Frankfort Invitational, 10 a.m.
Whiteland at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Boys Basketball
Carmel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Wapahani Invitational, 10 a.m.
Grant 4 at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fishers at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Shawe Memorial Tournament, TBD
Monday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Frankton at Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Girls Basketball
Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Madison County Tournament Semifinals
Girls Basketball
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Boys Basketball
Henry County Championship at Shenandoah
Girls Basketball
Madison County Tournament Semifinals
Friday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County Tournament Championship
Girls Basketball
Daleville at Cowan, 6 p.m.
Henry County Tournament at Shenandoah
Saturday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball
Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Henry County Championship at Shenandoat
Girls Basketball
Madison County Tournament Championship
Henry County Championship at Shenandoah
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian at Phalen Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Centerville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
Thursday, Jan. 13
Girls Basketball
Frankton at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
Friday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Delaware County Tournament
Anderson at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson at Lafayette Jefferson, 11 a.m.
Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian vs. PAAC Crossover, noon
Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Marion, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Smith Academy at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Harrison, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Frankton at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
McCutcheon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Maconaquah at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Anderson Prep. 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Anderson at Logansport, noon
Shenandoah at Tri, 1:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Girls Basketball
Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Providence Cristo Rey at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Warren Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Girls Basketball
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Girls Basketball
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Pike at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.
Union at Daleville, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Marion, 6 p.m.
Union at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Lawrence Central, 4 p.m.
Anderson Prep at International, 6:30 p.m.
Bluffton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Wabash at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis Washington at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Smith Academy at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
Shenandoah at Rushville, 1:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Frankton, 2:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 2:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Fishers at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy Christian at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Logansport at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Union City at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian vs. PAAC crossover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Southwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge City Lincoln at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Indiana Deaf at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Cowan at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Boys Basketball
Daleville at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Clinton Central, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Irvington Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Boys Basketball
Tipton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Boys Basketball
Anderson Prep at Waldron, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.