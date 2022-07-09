ANDERSON — The historic Paramount Theatre has announced the addition of four unique performances to its 2022-2023 live entertainment lineup: A Very Electric Christmas, Dean Z — The Ultimate Elvis!, Rhythm of the Dance and Fairy Tales on Ice.
Tickets went on sale Friday via AndersonParamount.org.
About these four new shows:
• A Very Electric Christmas — Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, $25 and $35.
Toy soldiers, classic carols and a universe of beautiful lights come together in this charming new yuletide story. Lightwire Theater sets the holidays aglow with the tale of a lost bird spending Christmas at the North Pole.
• Dean Z — The Ultimate Elvis! — Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Most seats are $25 and $35. Limited premium seating is $55.
If you love the king of rock and roll, you’ll be blown away by Dean Z. He’s performed around the world for nearly two decades, and even received the honor of being named World’s Greatest Elvis Tribute by Elvis Presley Enterprises. The evening will include music from all eras of Elvis’ legendary career.
• Rhythm of the Dance — Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Most seats are $15 and $35. Limited premium seating is $65. Combining traditional dance and music with advanced stage technology, this two-hour dance and music extravaganza takes audiences on an exhilarating and exciting, energy-packed time trip through the ages. This new era in Irish entertainment is internationally rated as one of the most popular Irish step dance shows in the world.
• Fairy Tales on Ice — Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Most seats are $15 and $25. Limited premium seating is $35. Fairy Tales On Ice takes classic fairy tales and spins them with upbeat modern music, theatrical storylines, special effects, and the live sport of figure skating. You’ll see champion ice skaters, cirque performers and live singers as they bring the “tale as old as time” to life.
Current Paramount Theatre Lineup
- Killer Queen — Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Girl Named Tom — Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Jim Breuer: Freedom of Laughter Tour — Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
- Little River Band — Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
- Tusk: The World’s #1 Fleetwood Mac Tribute — Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
- Jim Brickman — Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
- A Very Electric Christmas — Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2021
- Deck the Halls with Disney featuring DCappella — Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
- Dean Z — The Ultimate Elvis! — Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
- Rhythm of the Dance — Friday, March 17, 2023
- Fairy Tales on Ice — Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Tickets can be purchased via AndersonParamount.org or by calling the Paramount Box Office at 765-642-1234.