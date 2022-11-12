ANDERSON — On Nov. 5, a team of Madison County 4-H Junior Leaders, “The Shrewd Customers” won the Indiana State Consumer Decision Making Career Development Event.
The event, involves students being given a buyer “scenario” for a specific class of product (e.g. automobiles). Individual team members are then required to rank four similar items, provided by the contest judges, and give reasoning as to their ranking. The state contest this year contest involved athletic shoes, athletic wear, fitness trackers and yogurt.
Not only was the Madison County team the overall winner, they can also boast the first, third, and fourth-place individual winners for Indiana! Kudos to: Sydney Duncan, Brianna Lane, Emma Sheward and Austin Sigler.