ANDERSON — Three nursing home facilities in Madison County have the lowest rating assigned by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Rawlins House Health & Living Community in Pendleton; Countryside Manor Health & Living Community, Anderson; and Lindberg Crossing Senior Living, Anderson, each received a single star in the five-star rating system from the government agency.
“Nursing homes with five stars are considered to have much above average quality and nursing homes with one star are considered to have quality much below average”, according to CMS.gov.
An overall rating is assigned to each nursing home, and then a separate rating is given for health inspections, staffing and quality measures. The CMS.gov website states that “no rating system can address all of the important considerations that go into a decision about which nursing home may be best for a particular person.”
Cindi Cooper, administrator of Lindberg Crossing Senior Living, said she does not give much credence to the ratings because of the way they are compiled.
“A lot goes into that rating and a lot of things that have been put on hold due to the pandemic,” Copper said. “We are better than a one-star. We are very home-like. I tell people to do a walk through, then make your decision.”
In a recent consumer report by the state dated Jan. 4, 2021, Lindberg was cited for food procurement and food safety problems. Cooper said the state’s inspection occurred after two meals were prepared that day and it was messy with “flour everywhere,” but not unsafe.
“It’s going to be messy,” Cooper said of food preparation time. “Our kitchen is clean. I eat here every day. Our residents really like our food.”
Calls from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment from officials at Rawlins House and Countryside Manor were not returned.
