ALEXANDRIA — Organizers are planning for the return of the Madison County 4-H Fair in 2021.
“Our plan right now is to have a quote ‘normal’ 4-H Fair,” said Gary Simmons, County Extension director and educator.
The 2021 4-H Fair is scheduled for July 18 to 24.
Due to the pandemic, the fair was canceled in 2020, an unusual but not unprecedented move. The fair was canceled once before in 1949 due to polio.
While the rides and food of the midway were canceled last year, Purdue allowed local fair boards to choose between virtual and in-person livestock judging.
“Our 4-H Association Board of Directors elected to go with the live type event. I’m glad they did, it made it as close to normal as possible,” Simmons said.
Judging was limited to one species a day with animals arriving and leaving on the same day, and the fair was lengthened to accommodate the change.
Fair organizers found that exhibitors actually preferred that format over multiple shows happening on the same day, so it will be returning for 2021.
The result will be an earlier start with the queen contest, which will be held in the exhibit hall this year, and first livestock show happening on July 11, a week before the midway opens.
The Alexandria Kiwanis Club sponsors the fair, contracting with the company that provides the rides and midway attractions. Due to previous contractual obligations the days the carnival will be set up can’t be extended but that could change in future years, Simmons said.
It’s not too late to start a 4-H project. The cut off for livestock is May 15 and non-livestock enrollment will continue after that.
“We’ve got a window of time for enrollment which is really October 1 to January 15, but we’re never going to deny somebody willing to get involved in the program,” Simmons said. “So that’s why 4-H enrollment remains open and we encourage people to join.”
