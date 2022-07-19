ALEXANDRIA — Contestants from all over Madison County participated in the beef show at the 4-H fair on July 18.
Beef steers, commercial heifers, market heifers, dairy steers and calves were eligible to compete in select categories.
Children competing in 4-H shows do so in three divisions based on grade levels: Junior division for grades 3 to 5; Intermediate division for grades 6 to 8; and Senior division for grades 9 and above. Siblings are permitted to share ownership of cattle.
Dalton Gibson has four cows that competed in this year’s show. As this is his eighth year in 4-H, Dalton and his family are no strangers to victory.
“I’ve mainly helped my sister. She got grand champion one year,” he said, adding that he has also been honored on other occasions.
This year, Dalton had his eyes set on grand champion.
Abby Bailey was another participant at the beef show. A member of 4-H for six years, Abby also does sewing and shows pigs on top of her cattle assignments. This year she showed her two heifers, Jazzy and Lizzy, but for her, it’s about something different than being the best.
“(The animals) do pretty good for what I do,” Abby said of her experience. “I’m just hoping to have fun. It’s the fun-ness of it that brings me back.”
Ethan Rigney is the youngest of the three featured competitors. He has been involved in 4-H for three years. At this point, Ethan only shows cattle. Following a similar trend to Abby, he hopes to win “some kind of banner.”
“I love to be with my heifers,” he said of his time showing cattle. They are his reason to continue the hard work for 4-H, he added.