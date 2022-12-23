ANDERSON — Several men took advantage of the warming center at the Anderson Christian Center during the Friday blast of cold weather.
People were working in the kitchen area preparing a noon meal.
Hot coffee and food were available for those at the Christian Center.
Patrick Morrow normally sleeps outside on most days, moving around to several locations.
“When it got cold and snowy, I came over here,” he said. “I’ll stay here for a while.”
Morrow said he’s currently in an insecure residence situation and was at the Christian Center with a duffel bag and blanket.
He has been living outside since the summer and has been seeking employment.
“Sometimes you can get a job real quick,” Morrow said.
He planned to stay at the Christian Center for most of the day.
Ed Aselman III, a resident at the facility, was thankful to be in a warm spot. He has been residing at the Christian Center and prior to that lived at the Anderson Inn.
“I don’t have a job now because I injured my hand,” he said.
The dormitory at the Christian Center is currently fully occupied.
The Main Street Church of God is operating a warming center, which officials plan to keep open until Monday afternoon.
“It was a little slower than I expected at first,” associate pastor Don Billey said. “It has been steady.”
Billey said the church was housing six people and was expecting four more from Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Anderson.
“There have been no problems,” he said. “We have a number of volunteers.”
The church provides hot meals and a warm place to stay out of the cold weather.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said the lobby of the Elwood Police Department was open as a warming center for people needing to get out of the cold.
He said the Harmony House Mission and providing a free meal from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Bob Rogers Center on Harrison Street in Alexandria was also being utilized as a warming center.
The Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield was open as a warming center on an around-the-clock basis.