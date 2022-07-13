Purdy earns Dean's List honor at Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mason Purdy, of Chesterfield, has been named to the Kalamazoo College Spring 2022 Dean's List.
Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
