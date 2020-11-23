ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will be assembling a committee to explore remedies, including the possible implementation of widespread grade level retentions, to help students who have fallen behind due to extended virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ACS board member Jean Chaille, who suggested the committee, said she often goes into the schools and has heard concerns about what often is referred to as the “COVID slide” in which students fall behind in meeting the state-required standards for their grade levels.
“This year, I have had some conversations regarding where we feel our students are because of the basically nine weeks we were off last spring and the nine weeks we were on virtual rather for fall as well, and now we are on virtual again,” she told her colleagues at the last board meeting on Nov. 10.
“As the children have come back to be in school and teachers have done some assessment of especially reading levels, especially in the early elementary grades, they’re finding that their students are very far behind. And this is concerning to me because if we continue to stay on virtual or any model they’re not totally in school, I just don’t think we have the ability to catch some students up.”
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk told the board he expects to report back to the board in December on the formation of a committee.
Cronk and other officials have not yet determined how many students would be considered behind. He does not expect any solid answers until sometime next semester.
Though other schools and districts serving Madison County and surrounding communities presumably face similar challenges, none of the others appear to be entertaining the possibility of widespread retentions.
The issue of retention is controversial, with the conclusions of research coming in mixed.
Though students can fail individual classes, retention at the high school level is a little different because of the accumulation of credits, which in many instances can be recovered for an on-time graduation.
Some believe retention is a necessary evil that allows students who need it the extra time to get up to speed on the subjects in which they are falling behind. But others believe retention can do more harm than good by placing children who are socially and emotionally older with younger students, exposing them to humiliation and making it more likely they will drop out of school.
Chaille, who pushed for an earlier return to in-person instruction after ACS officials decided to remain virtual-early at the start of the school year, said she understands that “retention” is considered a bad word and that any other remedies would be preferable. But given the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic and the number of students who appear to be falling behind, it would be better than losing an entire generation educationally speaking, she said.
“I think it would be a great disservice to continue to pass those students along, if they’re not ready,” she said. “We may need to look at more detentions, if that’s what we decide to do, than we’ve ever done before,”
Chaille admitted that widespread retentions would be a hard sell to the community. But, she argued, many students have faced a variety of challenges beyond their control, including problems with technology, lack of adult supervision because of parents who need to work and inability of parents to help students because of a lack of knowledge or teaching experience.
“How do we get the community to understand this is not a punishment?” she said. “Nobody is bad. It’s just a circumstance beyond our control.”
Chaille seemed to have some support from fellow board members Robert “Buckie” Bookhart and Diane Airhart, both of them retired ACS teachers.
Bookhart said any discussion regarding remedies for the COVID slide needs to involve teachers.
“You talk to the teachers, they give you the real story,” he said. “Since they are the ones that disseminate the education, we should give them a lot more say as to what is going to work best for them to educate our kids as best we can in this terrible situation.”
Airhart said she would like to see a broader discussion of possible remedies that would not include retention.
“Or is there a way to provide a more robust summer school? What can we do to not have to retain any more kids?” she asked.
Mark J. Hall, superintendent at South Madison Community Schools, and Adam Freeman, secondary principal at Liberty Christian School, said their schools have not entertained the possibility of widespread detentions in an effort to mitigate COVID slide.
Freeman said a low percentage of Liberty Christian students appear to be struggling.
“We are not considering widespread retention because we have been able to offer consistent in-person education which allows to individually assess our students in order to set them up for success,” he said.
