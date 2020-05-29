I truly believe that there are so many heroes when it comes to this pandemic, but this is one that I caught in the act the other morning and wanted to share.
It is one of our residents, Margie Reed, reading to another resident, Gerri Eastridge, who has some vision impairment.
Since socialization has been limited, Gerri will read parts of the newspaper and uplifting articles like the one shown here about hope, to her neighbor every morning.
Margie sits in the hallway, while Gerri stays in her apartment in order to keep a safe distance.
The article is titled, “Give Your Heart Wings of Hope.”
Just seeing this act of kindness, caring and friendship gives us all hope.
Jeanne Brown, executive director Keystone Woods Anderson
