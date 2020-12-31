Addiction surges under pressure of pandemic

Though overshadowed by the pandemic, the stress and isolation brought on by COVID-19 has amplified the county's serious substance abuse problem.
"It's gotten, I believe, a lot worse with the pandemic," said Ryan Traub, peer recovery coach coordinator for the Madison County Health Department and president of Walk for Hope.
Traub leads a team of five recovery coaches who are notified when someone has an overdose. They then connect with that person and help them get treatment.
"We try to help them along in their recovery. We don't stop there, we work with other people in the community. Anybody that wants help with addiction, we'll help them," Traub said.
He's not seeing a rise in one particular substance but everything across the board is skyrocketing, including opioids, methamphetamine and alcohol.
A person doesn't have to overdose to get help. The Health Department's recovery coaches are a free resource available to anybody in the community. Just call the Health Department at 765-641-9523 to set up an appointment.
Darrell Mitchell, executive director of Progress House and vice president of corporate development for Aspire Indiana Health, has also seen the growing problem.
"We see it in a variety of places. It shows up with the increased demand of services, and then there's national statistics; alcohol sales are way up, we see domestic violence reports up," Mitchell said.
Delayed for a few months due to the pandemic, Aspire is targeting a spring opening for its 96-bed treatment facility in Anderson at the former Mockingbird Hill venue.
The facility will provide for multiple needs of residents in one place, including primary medical care, behavioral health therapy, peer support groups, medication-assisted treatment, individual case management, education and job training.
"It just gives us a lot of tools for people, and a lot of resources for people, and this has been a missing component, so we're really looking forward to serving the community," Mitchell said.
Another tool in the community is Turning Point Madison County, a 24/7 hotline to connect people with resources including addiction treatment.
“We will not leave anybody behind that wants help, whether it’s mental health, addictions, food, housing, whatever you need,” said Rick Zachary, outreach coordinator for the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition.
Zachary and Karen Finnigan have been working to get the crisis line off the ground and were awarded a grant of $245,000 a year for the next three years.
The Turning Point number is 765-227-2585. You can also download an Android or iOS app to your phone to connect with them.