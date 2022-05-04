LEBANON, Ind. — Unless he withdraws, an Indiana man charged with his wife's murder will be on the ballot in the fall to run for public office.
Andrew Wilhoite is one of three candidates who won the Republican nod Tuesday to pursue three seats on the Clinton Township Board in November’s general election. Wilhoite earned 60 votes to his colleagues’ 106 and 110, respectively. They were the only three candidates for the township board on the Rebublican ballot, assuring that all three would win the nomination.
No Democrats ran for the township board in Tuesday's primary; the party has until July 1 to select candidates to run in November's general election.
Wilhoite was charged with murder in March after confessing to police that he hit his wife with a concrete planter and dumped her body in a creek, according to a probable cause affidavit. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail until his trial, as required by law for the charge of murder and is not likely to be free before November.
Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, filed for divorce from Wilhoite on March 17, and when she didn’t show up for work the next day, a co-worker told police the couple had domestic trouble and asked them to check on her, according to police dispatch records. Police reported finding Nikki's body after Wilhoite told them where to look on March 19.
No one can remove Wilhoite’s name from the ballot, but he has the right to withdraw his name by June 15, Brad King, co-director of the bipartisan Indiana Election Division, said Wednesday.
“There is no legal reason he can’t be a candidate,” King said. “Under our system you are innocent until you are proven guilty. If a person is convicted of a felony, then they are no longer eligible to be a candidate and are ineligible to hold office.”
New office holders generally take an oath before Boone County Clerk Jessica Fouts in her office, but there’s no rule requiring the oath to happen there.
“Any notary public can administer an oath of office, and that can be in any setting in which the person is available to have the oath administered and sign the oath of office,” King said.
Fouts said she’s never administered an oath to an inmate, and local Republican Chairwoman Debbie Ottinger said she does not remember another time that a candidate was incarcerated.
Wilhoite, a 39-year-old farmer, is scheduled for pre-trial conference this month. August is the earliest possible date for his trial, but murder trials in Boone County usually occur more than a year after charges are filed.
Elected officials who cannot fulfill the duties of office due to an incapacity including incarceration or long-term illness may be removed from office in some cases, but that does not apply to township board members. Township boards have three members, and it takes only two to form a quorum and conduct business, King said.
The officer holder’s party chooses a replacement when an officer holder resigns or when a candidate withdraws their name from the ballot, Ottinger said.
“Our hope is that he asks to be removed from the ballot and we can just replace him, but I don’t know if anyone has talked to him about that,” she said.