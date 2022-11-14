Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon hours. High 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.