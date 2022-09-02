ANDERSON, Ind. — A study recently published in Forbes magazine found that, in hundreds of cities continuing to deal with housing shortages, an overabundance of Airbnb listings may be contributing to a loss in property values in certain areas.
By several accounts, that isn’t happening in some localities such as Madison County, Indiana. Informal estimates suggest that while the county is home to dozens of Airbnb rentals — from single rooms to entire houses — their presence is enhancing local home values rather than lowering them.
“I don’t think it would be such a bad thing to be next door to an Airbnb because you know that property owner is going to want to keep up with those things on a house that help make a neighborhood desirable,” said Amanda Malone, an agent with F.C. Tucker/Thompson in Anderson. “They want to get the most money they can for that home.”
Rather than contributing to a perception of neighborhoods saturated with tourists looking for a getaway off the beaten path, several Airbnb units in Anderson are situated on quiet side streets, blending in with surrounding houses and noticeable only by labeling on dedicated parking spaces.
“Those (property) values, especially on the west side where we have primarily invested, I would tell you that Airbnbs are increasing the value because the quality of people who are there is not a hindrance,” Jim Grueser said.
He moved to Anderson from California about six years ago and has since opened five Airbnb units in neighborhoods throughout the city.
“It’s good for the neighborhood," Grueser said. "The people who stay there are very respectful, they have a quiet time they have to adhere to, there’s no parties, and the properties stay in pristine shape.”
Grueser noted that other factors, including occupancy rates in the 40% range — as opposed to bigger cities like Indianapolis, where those rates are in the upper 60s — also help with a perception that Airbnbs can in reality accentuate the positives of a neighborhood.
“Anderson is not a mecca vacation spot,” Grueser said. “For the most part, everyone’s coming here for some reason to do with family. We have traveling nurses, we have a lot of professors, people coming here just to get away.
"The quality of tenant that we’re getting, these are not people on vacation. They’re coming here for a purpose to be in the greater area.”
Exacerbated by the pandemic, Airbnb bookings nationwide have been declining for nearly four years, according to data from Pitchbook, a research and technology company specializing in private capital markets.
Still, with more than 7 million active listings in about 100,000 cities worldwide, the online reservations giant remains a force in drawing out-of-area visitors to town — and thus, local tourism officials say, it will continue to be part of marketing strategies well into the future.
“I think we’re a little behind on (lodging) inventory, so there’s a welcoming sense that we see with Airbnbs locally,” said Mark Thacker, executive director of the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau.
“We already know there are more hotels planned for the county, but there’s still a need for room nights, whether those come from Airbnbs or hotels. There’s room for growth, but I think we’re in a good spot right now.”