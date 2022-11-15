ALEXANDRIA

No.;Name;Ht.;Yr.

10;Michael Martin;6-0;12

12;Carson Hall;6-0;10

14;Gabe McGuire;5-10;11

20;Mason Zent;5-10;12

22;Carson Cuneo;6-2;11

24;Owen Harpe;6-2;12

30;Braxton Pratt;6-2;12

32;Carter Wiseman;6-3;10

34;James Ward;6-4;11

Tags

Trending Video