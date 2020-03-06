ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria had a group of four seniors that played their hearts out all through their athletic careers, and they gave the school sectional basketball and state baseball championships.
Rylan Metz, Cade Vernetti, Brennan Morehead and Nick Williams certainly didn’t want the hoops portion to end Friday night, particularly faced with an 18-point deficit against Wapahani as the second half began.
They willed their way back into it in a big way, but the Tigers couldn’t get over a hump that became just two points and fell 64-59 in a Class 2A Sectional 40 semifinal.
Alexandria ultimately found a pair of hot stretches by the Raiders too much to overcome, and the Tigers saw their sectional title reign end, and with it their season at 15-10.
“(The Raiders) hit a lot of shots in the first half,” said Alexandria coach Marty Carroll. “We had a plan going in on how to guard them, and they kept hitting shots.”
Wapahani (20-5) made six 3-pointers in 10 attempts in the first quarter, and with a 25-7 lead, the Raiders took the Tigers out of their box-and-1 zone. Two more treys helped make the advantage a game-high 19 (32-13).
It was 36-18 after a Raider basket at the start of the second half, and the Tigers needed to respond immediately if they were to remain in it. And they did.
The Tigers went on an 8-0 run, with Vernetti canning a 3 and then converting off a steal by Metz. They went on to clip a 40-28 deficit down to 45-39, when Vernetti hit another triple right before the third-quarter buzzer.
A 3-point play by Metz 11 seconds into the final period made it a 3-point game, and Metz scored on the next two possessions, both getting the Tigers to within two (the second instance at 48-46).
That got Wapahani’s attention, as the Raiders came up with nine unanswered points over the next three minutes. Alexandria, on the other hand, settled for long looks that didn’t go down.
But the Tigers still had fight and they closed it to 58-55 on another Vernetti basket. He missed the and-1 try, and Alexandria rebounded and Metz put up a 3-ball for the tie that went off the mark.
Alexandria was reduced to fouling, and the six free throws the Raiders made were more than sufficient.
“It seemed to me that they played with energy the whole time,” Carroll said. “You can say that they used up a lot of energy, but sooner or later, the other team’s going to make a play, because we’re scrambling so much, doubling up and anticipating the passes.”
Metz had a game-high 21 points and Vernetti added 18. Junior Kole Stewart ended with 13, Morehead five and Williams did not score, but he grabbed nine rebounds.
The Tigers shot 42.5% (22-of-52) and were 6-for-23 from 3-point land.
For Wapahani, it was Drew Luce with 19, Tre Spence 16, Evan Rausch 14 and Braxton Davis 12. The Raiders meet Frankton tonight for the sectional title.
It’s on to baseball now for the Tigers’ seniors, as well as junior Stewart and Jagger Orick, who came off the bench. Another senior on the basketball roster was Trevor Simison.
“All these kids have been in big games, whether it’s baseball or basketball, and they’re not afraid of the moment,” Carroll said. “I know that I’m going to miss them.”
