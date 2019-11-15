ALEXANDRIA--All night it was the classic case of which would win out; physical height or the resolve to win.
In the first half, the young Jay County Patriots, putting on the floor mostly players who would have trouble fitting into an airport hangar with their arms spread, had their way.
In the second half, it was the Alexandria Tigers’ resolve to control the tempo and play at their own pace that eventually won the war in a convincing 71-60 win.
“I thought in the first half we didn’t apply enough pressure,” said Alexandria coach Greg Warren. “I thought we let Jay County do what it wanted to do. At halftime we decided we were going to change that.”
The change was a team-wide effort, but a good chunk of its core was junior Reece Van Blair and sophomore Jada Stansberry. In the box score it looks like the difference was heavily weighted in favor of the highly-skilled VanBlair.
“Reece had a phenomenal game,” said Warren. “She did everything we expect of her.”
At one point in the third quarter, when the Tigers were sprinting back from a 25-18 deficit, VanBlair outscored the Patriots 13-8. Alexandria scored 29 points in that third quarter for a 47-40 advantage.
Jay County was harassed into nine turnovers in the quarter, nearly matching the 10 it has the entire first half. The Tigers further pushed the advantage to 50-40 in the early moments of the fourth quarter and the Patriots never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
VanBlair scored 31 points, 23 of those in the second half. She hit all six of her free throws in the final stanza, most coming in a period where the Patriots were fouling every time the Tigers had the ball. Her teammates missed nine free throws in that period.
“I don’t know what it is,” said Warren of the free throws woes that nearly caused the team to lose the previous game against Delta. “It’s a mindset. We try to simulate the pressure in practice but it’s a hard thing to do.”
Junior Reiley Hiser was a strong force in the second half, scoring 13 points and hitting 10-of-13 from the free throw line for the game. She had a big trey in the early stages of the second half. Sophomore Ally Honeycutt scored eight, but had a huge 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
But there was also that diminutive sophomore Stansberry. She seemed unbothered by the fact that her generous program listing of 5-foot-4 left her six or seven inches shorter than most of her opponents. She led the team in rebounds with eight and in courage as she picked her way through the tall timber to keep the offense in high gear.
“In the second half, Jada just went out and played basketball,” said Warren. “That’s what we were always trying to get her to do. She was a difference maker tonight.”
The difference was between the Tigers being 2-1 or 3-0.
Alexandria lost the rebound battle 48-40 but all but one of that rebound advantage was built by Jay County in the first half. In the second the Tigers nearly battled the visitors evenly.
Renna Schwieterman, a freshman, and Madison Dirksen, a sophomore, led the Patriots in scoring with 17 points apiece.
It was the Patriots first game of the season. The Tigers will take that 3-0 mark on the road to Muncie Central on Tuesday.
