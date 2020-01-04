ANDERSON -- The year 2019 will be remembered by many in the area for many team and individual accomplishments. In fact, trying to narrow the field to a top-10 list is very difficult, but we gave it a try anyway.
From the writers at THB Sports, who are grateful to have been able to share these stories throughout the year, here are our top 10 stories of 2019.
1. Diamond Kings
What started as a 2-2 road trip in Tennessee, culminated in a six-game romp through the postseason and a second baseball state championship for the Alexandria Tigers. Led by the dominant pitching of Brennan Morehead and offensive firepower from Trey Stokes, Rylan Metz and Nick Williams, Alex outscored tournament opponents 54-10 before edging Southridge 4-3 in a dramatic Class 2A title game. Morehead scored the game-winning run on a single by Williams but only after Kole Stewart reached on a dropped third strike to keep the Tigers' hopes alive.
2. Dominant Allred
Shenandoah's Silas Allred capped a brilliant 35-0 season with an 11-2 decision over Nick Willham of Greenwood to record the school's first individual state championship at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals in February. Allred went on to capture his second straight THB Sports Wrestling Athlete of the Year honor and also was named the THB Sports Boys Athlete of the Year in June.
3. Top of the Hill
With a 44-foot-2 throw, Erikka Hill duplicated Allred's feat by completing an undefeated season and winning the state championship in the shot put at the IHSAA Track & Field State Finals in June. Hill's winning throw came on her next-to-last attempt and also earned her the area THB Sports Girls Athlete of the Year honors. The points she earned helped clinch the area THB Sports Program of the Year award for her school as well.
4. One Step Short
Area boys basketball fans were excited and hopeful for an all-area Class 2A state championship game after both Frankton and Shenandoah advanced to their respective semistates last March. But those dreams were dashed as Frankton fell to Andrean 73-64 in double-overtime at Lafayette and Shenandoah dropped a 73-56 decision to Linton-Stockton at Seymour.
5. Double Podium
Lapel's Luke Combs placed third in the 1,600 meters at the IHSAA Track & Field State Finals in June and repeated that finish at the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals in November. His time of 4 minutes, 17.85 seconds in Bloomington for the track meet was just 0.3 of a second behind second place and, after leading much of the cross country finals, he was 10 seconds back at the finish line. Combs also captured the mental attitude award in Terre Haute during the latter event.
6. McCurdy to the Semifinals
Also a senior at Lapel, Jesse McCurdy led his tennis team to a seventh straight sectional championship and advanced all the way to the state semifinals of the singles tournament. Although he fell to eventual state champion Presley Thieneman of Carmel, he finished his career with a 100-5 record and was a two-time THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year.
7. Breakout to State
The Lapel girls golf team had just graduated the two-time THB Sports Girls Golf Athlete of the Year and had just one senior on the team this year. But, with freshman phenom Macy Beeson, the Bulldogs advanced to the state finals as a team for the first time in program history. Beeson tied for 13th place overall, and Lapel placed 13th among the 15 teams in the state finals field.
8. Passing the Bucket
In November, Hill's family was devastated by a house fire that took all their belongings as well as a family pet. Recognizing the need of a fellow basketball competitor, Elwood seniors Claudia Leavell and Courtney Todd organized a fundraiser at their next game. Other schools, teams and organizations have followed their lead, raising in excess of $20,000 for the Hill family.
9. Frankton Breaks Through
Although the program had previously won a state championship, the Frankton boys basketball team had never won a Madison County title. That changed last January when, after defeating Class 4A foes Pendleton Heights and Anderson, the Eagles held off Alexandria 60-57 for the county crown. Frankton senior Kayden Key scored 21 that night and went on to the be named the THB Sports Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year.
10. Junior Milestones
Late in 2019, a trio of girls basketball players reached milestones, and they all did so as juniors. Shenandoah's Kathryn Perry and Anderson's Tyra Ford each eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau and are on pace to become their respective schools' all-time leading girls scorers. That is something Daleville's Heather Pautler has already accomplished, passing Brandy Granger in December. Pautler could reach the 1,000-point milestone later this season.
Honorable Mention
In a good indicator of what a great year 2019 was, the following stories did not make our top 10 but certainly merit honorable mention:
Alexandria girls tennis wins sectional; Lapel boys tennis wins seventh straight sectional; Eli Pancol scores four touchdowns as freshman wide receiver for Duke; Lapel sophomore Corbyn Carroll wins Madison County boys golf title in playoff; Liberty Christian wins second soccer sectional in three years; Anderson Prep soccer is ranked, wins first ever sectional game, APA girls basketball starts season 8-0; Former Highland star Greg Gary named head coach at Mercer; Jimmie Howell becomes winningest boys basketball coach at Lapel; Pendleton Heights wrestling wins sectional; Lapel and Daleville win softball sectionals; Daleville takes its fifth straight baseball sectional crown; Pendleton Heights' Patience Sakeueh qualifies for the state track meet in three events; Madison-Grant's Payton Freel places 10th at state track meet in shot put; and Pendleton native and Liberty Christian graduate Ashlee Pritchard coaches Marian University to NAIA volleyball championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.