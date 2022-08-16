ALEXANDRIA TIGERS
Head coach: Pete Gast (55-81 in 14th year at Alex; 70-116 in 19th year overall)
Last year: 4-6
Last five years: 24-29
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, vs. Wabash, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2, vs. Blackford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, vs. Frankton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 36 OPPONENTS
Blackford (1-8 last year)
Bluffton (4-6)
Eastbrook (11-1)
Eastern (7-3)
Elwood (0-9)
Frankton (3-7)
Tipton (10-2)