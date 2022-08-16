ALEXANDRIA TIGERS

Head coach: Pete Gast (55-81 in 14th year at Alex; 70-116 in 19th year overall)

Last year: 4-6

Last five years: 24-29

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19, at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, vs. Wabash, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, vs. Blackford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, vs. Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7, vs. Frankton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 36 OPPONENTS

Blackford (1-8 last year)

Bluffton (4-6)

Eastbrook (11-1)

Eastern (7-3)

Elwood (0-9)

Frankton (3-7)

Tipton (10-2)

Tags

Trending Video