Alexandria seniors find balance in helping community

Alexandria-Monroe High School seniors Derek Stinefield and Emma Howe have both been through the Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County, a countywide program based on servant leadership, and are now active members of the Balance program. This is a program for seniors from the YLA that helps students achieve balance between college, life and career while maintaining community involvement.
Outside of YLA and Balance, Stinefield tutors fifth- and sixth-grade students in reading, math, English, science and history through the Church Street Commons tutoring program; is active in student council as an officer; plays tennis; and is a member of the marching, jazz and concert bands. He is , currently ranked first in his class.
“When I was a sophomore at my high school, I was friends and played tennis with members of the previous YLA and Balance classes,” Stinefield said. “I wanted to be involved inside of my community, and learn how I can be involved in my community after I graduate. I was convinced to join the program when I heard about how the previous class raised money for nonprofit organizations through the Dance Marathon. I am thankful for the experience I have had inside of YLA and Balance, and I will use those skills to improve my community.”
Howe’s community involvement includes Tiger Buddies, a program for working with special needs students; sports camps and the SADD program, among others.
“Some of my favorite volunteer experiences have been with the Christian Center, Habitat for Humanity, the Veterans Stand-down event, Salvation Army and the Alexandria community center,” Howe said.
Howe is also involved with the Angel Tree project through the school and volunteers at the father-daughter dance each year.
“Without YLA and Balance I wouldn’t know as much about my community as I do, and I wouldn’t have as much of an opportunity to be involved and partake in volunteer work,” Howe said. “In addition to working with different organizations, I enjoy the volunteer work that involves peer mentoring.”
Pam Shoot, director of the Balance programs, is confident that both students will continue to improve their communities after graduating from Alexandria-Monroe.
“Participating in our programs takes a real commitment as our sessions take place outside of school,” Shoot said. “Both of them are committed to making their communities better and doing what they can to help with that process. They have a good sense of who they are and what is important as they move forward in life. I have no doubt that they will continue to make a difference wherever they go and find themselves.”