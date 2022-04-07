2022 THB Sports Wrestling All-Area

Logan Flowers, junior, Alexandria

Isaiah Fye, senior, Alexandria

Max Naselroad, senior, Alexandria

Blake Sayre, senior, Alexandria

Andrew Dietz, senior, Anderson

Jawuan Echols, senior, Anderson

Dawson Brooks, junior, Daleville

Reazon Davenport, sophomore, Daleville

Julius Gerencser, senior, Daleville

Jackson Ingenito, senior, Daleville

Brandon Kinnick, senior, Daleville

Hunter Branham, junior, Frankton

Crew Farrell, sophomore, Frankton

Boston Caudell, freshman, Madison-Grant

Nathan Knopp, junior, Madison-Grant

Jaylen Covington, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Elijah Creel, senior, Pendleton Heights

Blake Nicholson, senior, Pendleton Heights

Jackson Todd, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Angel Deloney, sophomore, Shenandoah

Mayson Lewis. junior, Shenandoah

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Riley Clanin, Brancen Combs, Jason Keeley, Cade Reynolds; Anderson—Kason Davis, Ty Lawler, Clayton Stephens, BradLee Thomas, Jake Wilson; Daleville—Noah Gibson, Gabe Griffin, Ashton McGrew; Elwood—Kailebb Baumbauer, Brayden Beeman, Kaleb Colwell; Frankton—Corbin Alexander, Thaiden Alexander, Amos Gibbons, Elijah Knauer, Carson Ward; Lapel—Braken Little, Grant Morris, Kyle Shelton; Madison-Grant—Clayton Campbell, Hudsyn Cunningham, Josh Hasty, Gabe Wedmore; Pendleton Heights—Ethan Childers, Colin Gillespie, Eli Libler, Sam Mossoney, Garrett Pederson, Elijah Wolf; Shenandoah—Sam Hinshaw, Tate Sanders, Connor White

