2022 THB Sports Wrestling All-Area
Logan Flowers, junior, Alexandria
Isaiah Fye, senior, Alexandria
Max Naselroad, senior, Alexandria
Blake Sayre, senior, Alexandria
Andrew Dietz, senior, Anderson
Jawuan Echols, senior, Anderson
Dawson Brooks, junior, Daleville
Reazon Davenport, sophomore, Daleville
Julius Gerencser, senior, Daleville
Jackson Ingenito, senior, Daleville
Brandon Kinnick, senior, Daleville
Hunter Branham, junior, Frankton
Crew Farrell, sophomore, Frankton
Boston Caudell, freshman, Madison-Grant
Nathan Knopp, junior, Madison-Grant
Jaylen Covington, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Elijah Creel, senior, Pendleton Heights
Blake Nicholson, senior, Pendleton Heights
Jackson Todd, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Angel Deloney, sophomore, Shenandoah
Mayson Lewis. junior, Shenandoah
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Riley Clanin, Brancen Combs, Jason Keeley, Cade Reynolds; Anderson—Kason Davis, Ty Lawler, Clayton Stephens, BradLee Thomas, Jake Wilson; Daleville—Noah Gibson, Gabe Griffin, Ashton McGrew; Elwood—Kailebb Baumbauer, Brayden Beeman, Kaleb Colwell; Frankton—Corbin Alexander, Thaiden Alexander, Amos Gibbons, Elijah Knauer, Carson Ward; Lapel—Braken Little, Grant Morris, Kyle Shelton; Madison-Grant—Clayton Campbell, Hudsyn Cunningham, Josh Hasty, Gabe Wedmore; Pendleton Heights—Ethan Childers, Colin Gillespie, Eli Libler, Sam Mossoney, Garrett Pederson, Elijah Wolf; Shenandoah—Sam Hinshaw, Tate Sanders, Connor White