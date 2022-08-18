Jim Bishop, archivist and historian for the nonprofit Indiana Trails, said his group has been working for years to have hundreds of miles of pathways and roads designated as part of the nation's federal trail system.
Now, that work is on the cusp of paying off in a big way.
Earlier this month, Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun co-sponsored legislation called the National Discovery Trails Act that would designate over 6,800 miles in the U.S. as the American Discovery Trail.
The system starts in Delaware and stretches across the nation to California. When the trail hits Indiana, it splits into a southern and northern route that encompasses a total of 616 miles and connects different trail systems throughout the state.
"I think it's going to be quite remarkable," Bishop said. "This is going to be quite good for anybody who wants to hike or bike or do any outdoor activity here in the state."
The American Discovery Trail marks a whole new kind of national trail system. The 1968 National Trails System Act created a framework for a national network of connected scenic, historic and recreational trails.
Today, that system includes eight National Scenic Trails, 15 National Historic Trails and more than 1,000 National Recreational Trails. However, it does not include any trail linking the network from coast to coast.
The National Discovery Trails Act would create a new category within the National Trails System for long-distance trails that connect urban areas with outdoor resources, public lands, rural areas and other communities.
The bill would designate the American Discovery Trail the first of this new category of “Discovery Trails," and would mark the nation’s only coast-to-coast, non-motorized recreational trail.
The route includes the Nickel Plate Trail, which runs over 40 miles from Kokomo to Rochester. Trail President Mike Kuepper said people from as far away as Germany and England sometimes use the Nickel Plate Trail. Just last week, he ran into a backpacker using the pathway to travel from Maine to Minnesota.
The trail is already popular, he added, but landing a federal designation for the pathway would mean a major increase in trail activity and tourism for north central Indiana.
"I just don't think people understand how big a deal this is," he said. "It validates how important our trails are."
The federal designation wouldn't come with any extra funding, Bishop said, but he has no complaints it won't provide money to maintain the state's portion of the American Discovery Trail.
"It certainly would not hurt, but I think it is not critical at this point," he said.
The senate bill says the trail route must link one or more areas within a metropolitan area with other trails and connect the national trails system to "significant recreation and resources areas."