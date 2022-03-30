Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.