It’s a windy, rainy morning, and the temperature is around 44. Son Joseph got a call saying he won’t have to work today because of the rain; they have no inside work.
This morning, before Dustin left for work, he walked over with daughter Loretta, and she is sleeping on the recliner. Joe left for work, and the rest are all sleeping yet. Joseph returned to bed after learning he wasn’t working today.
Daughter Elizabeth and children will come around 8:30 a.m. Our friend Jodi will bring Elizabeth and the three youngest, then Abigail will come here off the bus.
Last Friday we were so happy to have Aunt Lovina from Baltic, Ohio, spend some time here and have brunch. Thanks to her granddaughter Leah and sons, who brought her over. Others here for brunch and visiting were sisters Verena and Emma, niece Elizabeth, niece Emma and daughter, and all my daughters and grandchildren.
I made a breakfast casserole, homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Everyone brought a dish, and we had quite a big brunch.
It was so nice to get to visit with Aunt Lovina, who will be 83 in July. She is my mom’s sister, and I was named after her. We were together so much when I was growing up, and now I hardly ever see her.
We talked of memories of years ago, and perhaps we shared stories of things her children and my siblings and I did that she was unaware of. She laughed, and we enjoyed her visit.
God’s blessings to all!
Cinnamon Rolls
1 cup milk, scalded
½ cup (1 stick) butter
2 teaspoons salt
½ cup sugar
2 packages active dry yeast
½ cup warm water
4 large eggs, beaten
6 cups bread flour
4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter, softened
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
Grease a jelly-roll pan or a large cookie sheet with a 1-inch rim.
In a large bowl, mix the milk, butter, salt and sugar. Set the bowl aside until the mixture cools to lukewarm.
While the mixture is cooling, dissolve the yeast in the warm water for about 10 minutes or until bubbles form.
Then add the yeast mixture, eggs and flour gradually to the lukewarm milk mixture. Knead with your hands until an elastic dough forms.
Remove the dough from the bowl and place on a lightly floured surface. Knead the dough for 5 or 6 strokes, and then roll into a 12- by 20-inch rectangle.
In a small bowl, mix the butter, sugar and cinnamon until well blended. Spread the mix over the dough.
Roll the dough up from the 20-inch side. Cut the roll into ¾-inch pieces and place on prepared pan. Let dough rise uncovered about 30 minutes.
While the dough is rising, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake the rolls until golden brown, 20 minutes. Frost with Basic Frosting.
Basic Frosting
1/3 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups powdered sugar
½ cup milk
In a medium bowl, cream butter, vanilla and 1 cup powdered sugar. Gradually add ilk and remaining powdered sugar and stir until smooth. Use shortening instead of butter if a whiter frosting is desired. Makes 2 cups.