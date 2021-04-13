On the evening of the adoption of our precious foster children, Hosanna was flitting here and there through the group of family and friends gathering for the celebration party at Daniel's shop. As of that morning, we are a forever family.
Daniel’s whistle quieted the group of 130 people. I stood at his side as he welcomed everyone, using the story in Luke 15 that deeply spoke to his heart, where the shepherd found the missing sheep and invited all his friends to come rejoice with him. “That’s what we are inviting you to do. Come, rejoice with us, we have found the lost sheep!”
After a prayer of thanks, the children were ushered through a food line which, upon Hosanna’s request, was on smaller tables so they could reach the food. Six child-size picnic tables had been set up and decorated inside the large U shape of 10 regular folding tables for the adults.
There was a large variety of food to choose from. Each lady had brought a hot dish of her choice, besides the salad, adoption cake, pie and an ice cream bar with ice cream Uncle Paul had made.
The evening before we had a wonderful time setting up and decorating the tables. Hosanna wanted purple and pink flowers, and Jesse requested blue. We used plastic table cloth with red hearts along with pink and gray plates on the girlish decorated tables. The boyish ones got gray tablecloths with blue and gray plates.
Candles, string lights, little mottoes and bunches of helium balloons graced the center of the tables.
After supper came the part I still cherish deep within my heart.
Daniel shared a bit on how we got started on our foster journey and how God miraculously orchestrated many details to have these children placed in our home several years ago. In conclusion, Daniel asked everyone to join in singing, "Follow the Path of Jesus." At the end of the song, he asked Julia and Austin to step up and share the poem, written by a friend. I blinked back the tears as their voices blended, reciting the words, “Somewhere a child is crying, lost with no one to care...” Austin’s eyes met mine, our hearts glowed. How can one feel so many deep emotions all at once?
Daniel and I took the little children to the other end of the shop where Mary Esther, a well-loved Grandma in our church, told an adoption story from the Bible. When the story had ended, we helped the little ones with craft projects, and passed out glow-in-the-dark sticks. Next came the fun of unwrapping some gifts that had been given by friends.
Surely God has been so good. Let us not grow weary and lose heart when it seems there is none to help or understand and remember, the darkest hour is just before dawn!
