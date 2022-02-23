Coca-Cola is one of my biggest vices. But I wonder what happens to all the nasty ingredients in Coke when it is used for cooking like in this Delicious Coca-Cola Chicken? Coca-cola, I am fairly certain, is mainly water so most of it probably just evaporates and the sweet, sticky, syrupy stuff stays behind to flavor the meat. But I am not a food chemist, so that is just my best guess. Anyway, maybe I should quit drinking Coke and just use it in cooking.
While we are on the topic, yes, the Amish are huge consumers of soda. To be honest, I’ve not met too many who are Coke fans. It seems to be Pepsi and Mountain Dew that are popular among the Amish. I think it’s one of those things where a tradition gains a foothold in a community and then it’s just hard to dislodge, so kudos to the Pepsi marketing people.
That said, some Amish, especially New Order, like Gloria and family, tend towards healthier diets where soda pop of any kind is a rarity. But among certain Old Order groups, “pop” has become a mainstay.
This recipe comes to us from a Mennonite in Canada. You can bake the chicken in the recipe or baste it and grill it .
I wonder how Dr. Pepper or Root Beer would taste in this recipe instead of Coke? Anyway, feel free to use whatever drink you want and use plump, fresh chicken.
The instructions don’t call for it, but if you have time, I’d soak the chicken in the Coke overnight in the fridge before baking. I’m thinking that would really enhance the flavor.
Get the chicken good and crisp, even charred on the outside to really make it crispy and seal in that flavor.
I’m not sure how this would work with clear sodas, like 7-Up. Now where it might be really interesting is with the diet sodas. I’m just not sure how the synthetic sugars and other flavorings would do. Maybe someone can give it a try.
