Wash day is often just that: It’ll take a whole day to plow through all that laundry, hand-wash it and line dry it.
Yet, even with such a long job, other stuff needs to happen, such as getting supper on the table, helping kids with schoolwork and greeting visitors.
And this is where this big Wash Day Casserole is a favorite. Throw it together easily, stick it in the oven, and get back to getting clothing off the lines.
While it is true that Monday is often washing day, that certainly isn’t set in stone. If you drive through an Amish settlement, you’ll likely find laundry hanging on the line virtually any day of the week.
This Amish Wash Day Casserole has ground beef, potatoes, bacon, cream of mushroom soup and on and on. It definitely has everything needed. My parents made this and really liked it. They did not, however, use spaghetti. They used some other pasta they had on hand. It worked fine. You can do that, but I think it would have worked best with spaghetti. More of the casserole would adhere to spaghetti because of the surface area and I just think it would plate better with spaghetti.
Ground beef and onions are always a great combination! Most Amish farms have a ready supply of home-sourced ground beef.
Cream of mushroom soup is used in this recipe. Canned, processed soups became popular among the Amish during the post-World War II era. Some Amish cooks have their own homemade recipes for cream of mushroom.
Remember, a Wash Day Casserole isn’t about looking pretty, it’s about ease and providing a filling meal at the end of the day. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.