This is a homemade delicious golden crescent roll that was served at a Valentine’s Day supper Gloria, The Amish Cook, once attended. She called these “butterhorns,” but they could also go by the name of “golden crescents.” These delicious golden crescent rolls were served as part of an elegant supper, but this roll is versatile It does just as well as a regal part of a fancy supper or slathered with cream cheese at a party.
There are just so many ways you can enjoy homemade crescents that I thought with the Super Bowl coming up (Go, Bengals!) that this would be a good recipe to share. I mean, you can make sandwiches out of them. You can spread them with cream cheese. And who can turn down a delicious “crescent dog”?
Obviously the Amish are legendary bread bakers. Golden Crescents fit right in with the Amish traditions of delicious baked bread, but this is something lighter and airier and more versatile, in some ways, than just regular sliced bread.
Most Amish cooks and bakers learn the traditions of yeast bread, leavening and baking from older relatives and then these generations-old tips and traditions and tricks of the trade are passed down. And then they are passed down again. So that Amish baking is really a time capsule, a snapshot of what people were eating and baking hundreds of years ago. Obviously, plenty of newer recipes have entered Amish culinary culture, but bread like this has been around a long time and is a favorite among the Amish.
You’ll want to start out dissolving the yeast in warm water.
Let the yeast dissolve.
Add the flour, eggs, butter, and flour until you get a nice, malleable dough that is easier to handle.
Delicious Golden Crescent Rolls
Cover and let rise till double.
Then roll out the dough, cut into 12 inch circles. Many Amish cooks and bakers would simply use, say, the top of a cup (dusted with flour) to make the circles.
Roll out and then cut into circles.
Roll into crescents. The instructions with this recipe aren’t the best in the world, if you are not someone who has made crescent rolls before (like me). Rolling into the crescent shape isn’t difficult. This site does a good job of explaining, and here is a good instructional video on YouTube where you can watch it being done.
And, wow, don’t these look good after baking!?
