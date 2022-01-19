This article is a part of “The Amish Cook Column”, a weekly series featuring a story and recipe from Gloria Yoder, Amish wife and mother of six from Flat Rock, IllinoisTonight I held a baggie with Austin’s first tooth, which just came out. I felt a wave of joy but then a tug of sadness. How can it be? Is my little boy growing up that fast? Why, this is the same tooth we cheered as it first made its appearance over 6 years ago. Now, our little first grade boy was all smiles as he showed it off. Surely these milestones will be memories forever.
His excitement centered around the missing tooth and the fact that mom would play the “missing tooth” game with him. Finally, he placed his tooth in a baggie and stuck it under his pillow for me to take during the night and swap for a little prize. He’s been waiting on this for months, especially as Hosanna, nearly two years younger, lost two of her teeth last fall.
Yes, little Hosanna, now in kindergarten, is excited to have her turn as a first grader next term. Tonight, she and I chatted about various aspects of when she came to our house when she was only 15 months old. I could hardly wrap my brain around the reality that this same girl is going to school next year- not only kindergarten but actually in first grade! How did it all happen?
She is as fascinated with words as Elijah is with numbers. She loves to “read” stories to her little brothers, or at other times she’ll sit on the couch or stand in the living room singing for up to an hour. Occasionally she’ll stop her songs long enough to preach a little sermon to her imaginary audience. It is those moments, especially, that I stand in awe. Indeed God does heal and establish hearts, no matter what all they have gone through! You know, those good times give hope when the waters grow deeper again. I’m glad Jesus understands what it feels like to grow weary. Many, many times, I’ve found comfort in the verse that says Jesus is interceding to the Father for us. What love. What provision!
Hosanna is waiting to be old enough to rescue a little girl with a mommy who cannot care for her. For her, now is that time, not in years down the road. After some time, she has accepted that she won’t be able to foster or adopt a baby now. So she started a little treasure chest with baby clothes and other baby things. Her goal is to have items ready if Mom and Daddy adopt a baby, which she could help care for.
I told her that we do not know what God may have for our future but that if he does send another baby for us to adopt, we’d be delighted to do that. I admit, just talking about it gets my heart pumping. Surely one day, the time will be right, but for today, we’ll cherish the six he has given us.
Here is a delicious, comforting meatball sub casserole that is perfect for these cold winter days. It is always a hit when we take it somewhere! It doesn’t have meatballs in it, but if you had leftover ones, you could use them in this hearty dish.
