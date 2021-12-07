Amish Double Ham and Cheese Casserole is from an Amish cookbook from Buchanan County, Iowa, published in the 1970s
This double cheese and ham bake is a wonderfully hearty recipe that is typical of what you’d find in an Amish farmhouse kitchen. Ham is a year-round meat staple on most Amish farms. And, it’s like that I think in many non-Amish homes, although some faiths don’t do much pork. I tend to focus on ham recipes right before Easter and around Christmas, but those are those big HoneyBaked or Virginia hams that are “special occasion hams.”
I think the ham as processed lunch meat or ham steaks are enjoyed year-round. And this recipe is one of those that just makes a wonderful comfort food meal any time of year. I mean, where can you go wrong with ham and macaroni?
Some thoughts on this recipe. First of all, you can vary the cheese. Cheddar and Swiss is what it calls for, but you can experiment and try gruyere or goat or Colby. And I’d be inclined to add extra ham. If you are going to go through the trouble to make this, why stop with just half a cup of slivered ham? I’d be more inclined to change this to chunks next time and double the amounts.
Make sure the top layer of mac is covered with cheese as it’ll dry out during baking.
But this recipe is definitely a keeper. If you like ham, you’ll feel like this is straight from the Amish farm kitchen.
Use fresh ingredients. Most Amish would use freshly-butchered pork.
The Ham and Cheese Bake
A great melding of flavors without being overpowering, these types of meals appeal to even the pickiest eaters. Use a whisk to blend the ham and cheese. This recipe can easily be doubled.
The recipe calls for macaroni noodles, but you can use any kind.
We recommend a buttered 2-quart casserole dish, but you could easily make this Amish Double Cheese and Ham Casserole in a glass baking dish.
