This week I’d like to introduce you to our two new pets at the Yoder household.
Gumdrop has captured all of our hearts. We were all eagerly waiting for the day when Gracie, our toy poodle, would have her puppies. Several months ago, the children’s dream came true. After much debating Julia, who was the primary caretaker for Gracie, helped Daddy decide that the smallest of the three girls, which has a soft white coat with spots, would be kept as our house pet while Gracie would stay in the garage.
I never thought we’d have a dog in the house. Time has a way of changing things.
Now little Gumdrop, as Julia named her, has even won my heart. At 3 months old, she weighs only 2 1/2 pounds and will never grow to be bigger than 5 or 6 pounds.
With me being a busy mother, I have been excused from any responsibility of caring for her; that is besides letting her out when the children have all been put down for naps, and she keeps whining for Julia, who is outside with Daddy. Really now, she is a big baby when it comes to tracking Julia. Literally, she’ll go anywhere we possibly allow her, as long as she can be on Julia’s heels.
Julia really does get an A-plus for taking the primary responsibility with caring for her, including potty training and such.
Now for our latest pet. If I’m really honest, I’ll have to admit that at first I wasn’t particularly excited about the idea of buying it. I’m an animal lover and enjoy adding various animals to our little farm, but this time I just wasn’t so sure.
When we went to Ohio last week, we brought it along back with us. The children were all up in the air as we unloaded “Daisy” in the front yard. It really looked so cute, and it was closer to the children’s size than our old faithful milk cow. Thankfully, it had been de-horned and seemed quite safe with even the littlest children.
The new pet is a nanny goat. The milk is delicious and is easier for little children to digest. She gives just the right amount for our family so we will no longer be selling milk like we had been earlier with our Jersey cow. As much as I hated to see our cow go, I was thankful that she only went a mile down the gravel road to my brother’s house. I trust that they will now be able to enjoy her and her milk for yogurt, butter, cheese or whatever their family enjoys the most.
Tonight, I plan to make ice cream for the first time with the new milk and serve it with fresh chopped strawberries and chocolate cake.
