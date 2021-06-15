I used to wonder how a person could ever go to work in the garden to unwind. Pulling weeds just wasn’t on my list of things I particularly enjoyed. I don’t know what happened, but I repeatedly found myself ambling toward the garden during the past week after supper and breathing deeply. I felt my entire being relaxing as weeds were being removed and tomatoes staked.
This spring, the garden has been the center of countless quality family times. Our first cucumbers are itty-bitty things that will undoubtedly be picked before real maturity. Daniel and Jesse came into the house last week with our first squash.
Why are garden goodies so much fun? Perhaps a dimension that has added so much joy is having the younger ones old enough to help marvel over the wonder of how God designed vegetable plants to have seeds that can be dried and used for a totally new cycle of more healthy foods for the family. Not to mention the amazing fact that these little boys are actually old enough to grasp the concept of not trampling down sweet corn or pulling vegetable plants instead of weeds.
Little Joshua loves joining us in the garden as he plays in the dirt or picks on the plastic in the tomato row. Yes, he’s been picking the plastic open, leaving holes large enough for the sun to shine in and weeds to poke their heads through, but you know what? We discovered it’s also worth a lot to have our little curly head happy and occupied as we hoe or plant the rest of the sweet corn or green beans. (We like planting in various hitches to enjoy more fresh from the patch.)
I think it would be the neatest thing to have a root cellar to help keep some garden goodies longer. But then that’s OK. I’m thankful for my ample refrigerator space. And, in response to our young 9-year-old reader, Miss Ashlyn, from Versailles, Ohio, who inquired on how we run our refrigerators and freezers, we have a large solar system with a battery pack that also gets charged when the motor in Daniel’s woodworking shop runs. So yes, we generate our own electricity rather than using it from the line.
I’ve been racking my brain on what garden bounty recipe to pass on to you.
Before we got married, I was introduced to my fiance’s family recipe of zucchini patties. It was love at first bite. Here you go ... try it yourself!
