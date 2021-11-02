The kitchens of Amish and Mennonite cooks are almost sacred places, places to create concoctions like this Secret-Sauce Chicken. Pots and pans and utensils everywhere.
I’ve been in some kitchens where everything was super organized and neat, whereas others have been cluttered and full of “stuff.” So Amish and Mennonite people are like anyone else. There are neatniks and not-so-neatniks. But either way, the kitchen is usually full of flavor and generations-old culinary secrets. Not every Amish woman is a good cook (although that is subjective), but cooking IS something that is very much valued and passed down from generation to generation, so it is a skill that seems more prevalent among the Amish and Mennonites. Hearty recipes like this robust farmhouse chicken are common in the recipe boxes of Plain cooks.
Most Amish and Mennonite cooks won’t pick up a package of chicken at the local supermarket like this, they’ll instead have their own home-raised chickens.
Form an “assembly line” which you’ll coat the chicken in and it’ll result in some succulent flavor.
Amish cooks use kerosene ovens and wood-stoves for their main cooking. This chicken goes into the oven and then you begin the sauce.
This is the “secret sauce” which is a blend of chicken drippings, sour cream, and other seasonings that really add kick to this dish. I guess it is not-so-secret since the sauce recipe is below.
This chicken pairs well with some pasta and veggies. Good stuff.
