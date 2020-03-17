THE AMISH COOK
BY GLORIA YODER
A week ago, we chatted a bit about the Amish way of life and covered some interesting questions some of you have had.
Rita, from Lehman, Pennsylvania, also remarked how children are a gift from God and that it stands out to her that we can care for them.
Now, if you know me, you know that not only roses grow at our house, we are blessed with thorns too.
Rita, you asked how I manage without losing my temper.
There are times I find myself not dealing as patiently with our precious little ones as I aimed to. Time and again, I find myself going to the Lord and repenting, then going to my little ones, hugging them and telling them that Mama is sorry for not being gentle.
Gulp.
That’s honestly been hard for me to do. But then a friend pointed out to me that by apologizing to my children, I’m having the opportunity of setting an example for them to say, “I’m sorry simply.” It has been so richly rewarding for me to watch the two-year-olds hugging each other and witnessing their sweet, “I’m sorry” and, “I forgive you.” Toddlers have such a way of making things look so easy to forgive and then happily move on.
Rita, you mentioned how some folks do it for the money or other selfish reasons. That is a very sad truth that I was not even aware of until we were taking foster classes. I honestly cannot imagine doing it for that. The immense responsibility and emotional strain that goes into carrying for troubled hearts can’t be compared with mere dollars.
Rita had also shared how much she likes chocolate whoopie pies made by Amish folks that she also enjoys making. I don’t have her recipe, so I’ll pass the one on to you that is used at my uncle’s bakery each weekend. Enjoy!
Combine dry ingredients then add to the previous mixture, mixing only until combined. Scoop onto a greased cookie sheet, bake at 400 for 8-10 minutes. Do not over bake.
Tip: The longer the dough sits out before baking, the thicker the dough gets, so for best results, be ready to pop them into the oven as soon as they’ve been mixed.
The Amish Cook: Chocolate Whoopie Pies
Ingredients
3 cups of sugar
3 eggs
1 ½ cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 cups milk
2 cups sour cream
6 cups flour
1 ½ cup cocoa
4 ½ teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
WHOOPIE PIE FILLING
1 pound powdered sugar
1 cup Crisco
2 cups milk
2 cups H.O.T. water
2 cups all-purpose flour
Instructions
Mix first three ingredients and beat well.
Add milk, vanilla, and sour cream to egg mixture and beat again.
Combine flour, cocoa, soda, and baking powder and add to moist mixture. Mix only until just combined and then scoop onto a greased cookie sheet.
Bake at 400 for 8 to 10 minutes.
Cool.
Cream together powdered sugar and Crisco, then add remaining ingredients. Fill cookies, sandwich style. We prefer to have them individually wrapped with plastic wrap.
