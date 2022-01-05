Waffles are an amazing breakfast. Or lunch. Or dinner. There’s chicken and waffles, there’s waffle and syrup, waffles and fruit, I mean, the combinations are endless. Ice cream and waffles. Yes, I could go on and on.
One of the reasons people shy away from waffles is they don’t own a waffle iron. So, people just say “forget the waffles” and move on to pancakes or French toast. But neither of those is the same as a buttery, crispy waffle.
The fresh eggs in the waffle recipe will make a difference for sure in terms of fluffiness and freshness.
You can make homemade waffles without a waffle iron if you have a “grill pan.” I’ve got one somewhere. With a grill pan, you get the same crispy ridges that waffles give you, great for holding the syrup after you pour it on.
If you do have a waffle iron, either electric or stovetop, then you’re good to go with this recipe.
Now, Gloria says that even if you don’t have a waffle iron or a grill pan, you can simply use this recipe as a pancake recipe in a skillet, so I like the versatility here. This is what she says:
The children love our family tradition of having pancakes for Sunday lunch when we do not have a meal at church. Even when we have Sunday noon guests, the menu is pancakes or waffles with scrambled eggs and sausage or bacon. Now here you go with the Yoder family favorite waffle recipe. To save time, you can easily make these in pancake-style in a skillet.
All of this talk about waffles reminds me, I don’t know if places still do this, but whenever I would travel, at least in recent years, it was a trend in the hotel breakfast bar to have a hot waffle iron and pour your own batter for quick do-it-yourself homemade waffles. Wow, that was a treat. Ugh, though, not so much if you are counting calories.
Home-tapped maple syrup would be super on these waffles!
These warm, crisp, flavorful waffles are perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. Drench them in syrup and butter and enjoy. The ingredients in these waffles are, true to form, very basic. I mean, you could add some cinnamon to them. And, if you wanted to, a teaspoon of vanilla to add, that would give it a little splash of additional flavor. Sounds good to me!
