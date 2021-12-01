Last week I wrote about our daughter Anna Faith’s wedding. I wanted to write more about it and some of the preparations, including these Festive Raspberry-White Chocolate Cupcakes. My name is Dorcas Raber and I am filling in for Gloria last week and this week. Gloria will return next week.
Thinking about Anna Faith’s wedding makes my mind go back to 35 years ago, when it was our very own wedding day. How we worked to get the homeplace spick and span. I so remember the storm that unlashed its fury the evening before. Yet I also remember sunshine on our wedding day.
Isn’t that how real life is? We face storms in life, storms that are devastating, yet alongside flow the blessings. And somehow the storms enrich our lives and are treasures of darkness. David and I have faced many storms the past 35 years in our own lives or our children’s or circumstances around us. But one thing remains etched eternally, God is always good. He grieves with us, cares deeply and, if we allow, he always brings beauty out of ashes. I believe in him with all my heart.
Coming back to our wedding day, my Dad owned and operated “Woodland Woodcrafts” where he made kitchen cabinets , bedroom suites, etc. Before our wedding, we shined up that shop, and that’s where the wedding guests gathered and observed my Dad, who is an Amish bishop, unite David and I in marriage.
We were young, rather naïve in some ways, but eager to start this new chapter in our lives. Our wedding reception was in my parents’ ranch house. We had set up the bridal table and other tables in the basement. On our bridal table were two treasured Hurricane Lamps. My mom had used them on her bridal table 26 years earlier. And now all three of us sisters have used them on our bridal tables. Many memories of our wedding day are forgotten or only a blur but one thing I do know and remember. I was awed to be married to my best friend and I am still blessed.
Anna Faith leaving home means we have only one child left at home. (We are so thankful for 15-year-old Keturah.) We now have six married children and 16 grandchildren.
Tomorrow, I am planning to paint the walls of what used to be Anna Faith’s bedroom. One of my girls will help, so it shouldn’t take long. We want to paint it with a medium raspberry shade. Then I have a project lined up to do in that room this winter.
My mom has pieced many, many, quilts. In fact, she has given me four quilts. She doesn’t quilt anymore, but she has passed down her love for quilting to me, even though I don’t do a lot. I got this inspiration that I would like to take a quilt home that isn’t quilted and have that as a winter project. I chose a beautiful quilt top with colors of pink & gray. It will be a keepsake wedding gift for Anna Faith, pieced by grandma.
This Festive Raspberry-White Chocolate Cupcakes recipe was served at an Amish wedding but they would really make a great Christmas treat because they have all sorts of Christmas colors. Or make them in the summer as a refreshing twist on cupcakes.
