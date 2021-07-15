ANDERSON — Demolition work could start on the revitalization of Lincolnshire Apartments by the end of the month.
The Anderson Housing Authority is working with developer Garrison Frazier to convert the existing four-story building with 40 units into 21 one-bedroom units and seven studio apartments.
During the housing authority board meeting Wednesday, director Kim Townsend said the building had been purchased and the operating agreement finalized. Design work, she said, is taking place.
The housing authority and Garrison Frazier have formed the not-for-profit Vanguard Development LLC to finance and operate the apartments.
“Demolition and cleanup should start this month,” Townsend said. “The project should be completed within one year.”
The housing authority, she added, is working with BWI, owners of the Wigwam complex, to resolve future parking for the Lincolnshire Apartments.
“We’re restoring an historic property and revitalizing the area,” Townsend said. “There is a lot of interest from community members excited about the project.”
The building was constructed in 1927 and was partially renovated in 2019.
The housing authority is working to make sure local contractors have the opportunity to submit bids on the work.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has voted to provide $770,000 in funding to renovate the Lincolnshire Apartments through a project development agreement. The total project cost has been estimated at $2.8 million.
Plans call for a new roof, electrical system, heating and air conditioning system and plumbing upgrades.
The proposal is to rent the units at the current market rate in Anderson with some public housing vouchers accepted.
Housing authority board members and Townsend recently toured the closed Shadeland School on West 14th Street as a possible site for additional housing.
The former school is zoned for apartments and could contain as many as 22 one-bedroom apartments, according to Townsend.
“There needs to be more discussion to see if we would be interested,” she said. “It would provide an anchor for the area.”
Terry Taylor, board member, said it would be a great project but it would require a lot of work and funding.
“The building has a lot of character,” Townsend said. “But we want to focus on the Lincolnshire project.”
The Shadeland School frame building was constructed in 1897 and renamed the Morgan-Fenner school in the 1990s. It was closed in 2003.
The 37,000-square-foot building is listed for sale at $500,000.
The housing authority also recently completed a survey of the Lynwood Apartments area for future expansion.
The public agency already owns properties in the area of 18th and East Lynn streets, Townsend noted.
“It’s a possibility that in the future we could be considering 100 workforce housing units,” Townsend said.
Currently, all apartments available through the housing authority are occupied at full capacity. Additionally, 54 people with housing vouchers have requested one-bedroom apartments.
