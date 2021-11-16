Nov. 23;Pendleton Heights;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26;at Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4;at New Castle;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;Arsenal Tech;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11;Noblesville;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;at Muncie Central;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18;Pike;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22;Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29;Carmel;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 3;Madison County Tournament;thru Jan. 8
Jan. 14;Lafayette Jeff;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15;at Hamilton Southeastern;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18;at Marion;8 p.m.
Jan. 21;at West Lafayette Harrison, 8 p.m.
Jan. 28;at McCutcheon;8 p.m.
Jan. 29;at Lawrence Central;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3;Richmond;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8;Fishers;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;Logansport;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18;at Kokomo;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22;Guerin Catholic;7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.