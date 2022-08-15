ANDERSON INDIANS
Head coach: Jarrod Pennycuff (0-0, first year)
Last year: 2-5
Last five years: 10-38
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, vs. Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2, at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, vs. Marion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, at West Lafayette Harrison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23, vs. Arsenal Tech, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, vs. Kokomo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, at Muncie Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Logansport, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 12 OPPONENTS
Fort Wayne Dwenger (7-5 last year)
Fort Wayne North (2-7)
Fort Wayne Snider (8-2)