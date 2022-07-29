ANDERSON — Patti Broschar-Foust reorganized some food items on a shelf with a sign above it proclaiming it was free to students in the Anderson Excel program.
A few feet away, a refrigerator with a see-through door already had fruit cups, cheese sticks and tuna in foil packs neatly arranged in an effort to combat food insecurity.
“There were several of us who had the idea of not only a food program, but also a breakfast and lunch program for the students,” said Broschar-Foust, who wrote a grant that makes the pantry and meal program possible.
A teacher at the Excel Center, she was one of several people on hand Thursday to celebrate its relocation to the second floor of the Flagship Enterprise Center. The Excel Center had been at its previous location, its first home, at the Anderson Impact Center since 2012.
Classes resume for the center’s adult learners ages 17 and older on Monday.
Miriam Henry, former director of the Anderson Excel Center and now regional director of education for Goodwill, said the move will allow easier access to students working on free dual-credit programs through nearby Ivy Tech Community College. By moving away from the center of town and toward Interstate 69, the center also will be better able to serve students from surrounding communities, she added.
Students come to the center because they can’t advance at work without a diploma or a they want to set a good example for their children, Henry said.
“Often, we serve families,” she said. “A mom who never finished will come back with a son or daughter.”
The pantry is one of several strategies officials at the Anderson Excel Center have put in place to eliminate barriers, such as food insecurity, which prevents adult learners from completing their high school education, Henry said. The center also has a partnership with the City of Anderson Transportation System on a federal grant to provide free transportation and has a free child care where students can drop off their children while they attend classes.
“Research shows if they’re hungry, they probably will not be able to focus in class,” she said.
Jennifer Wade, director of marketing and communications for Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana, which operates the Excel Center, said the center has graduated 612 students since it first opened. It is one of 15 centers throughout Indiana operated by Goodwill.
“This was one of our first locations we opened outside Marion County to see how successful it could be in a smaller community,” she said.
Students have access to networking opportunities, mission coaches who help them with resume writing and job interview skills, and life coaches who check in almost daily to ensure participants actually graduate the second time around.
“Part of our mission is to change lives through health, education and employment,” Wade said.