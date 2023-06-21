ANDERSON — No injuries were reported in a Tuesday morning residential fire deemed by authorities to be electrical.
East Madison Fire Territory crews were dispatched to the fire at 612 Rangeline Road just before noon and were assisted by five other local fire departments.
Firefighters found heavy smoke emanating from the attic and flames from near the back of the house. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
The American Red Cross helped displaced residents.
Assisting fire departments included Daleville-Salem Township, Adams-Markleville and South Madison.