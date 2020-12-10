ANDERSON — An Anderson man convicted of child molest in Fayette County was arrested by Anderson police on a new charge.
Robert E. Maris, 49, 300 block of East 31st Street, was arrested Wednesday on a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting and as a repeat sexual offender.
If convicted, Maris is facing a possible 2- to 12-year sentence on the child molesting charge and up to 10 years on the repeat sexual offender charge.
Maris was convicted in 2001 in Fayette County on a Class B felony charge of child molesting. He was sentenced to serve 17 years and was released from the Indiana Department of Correction in 2018.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department detective Clifford Cole, the incident took place in Anderson in January.
During a Kids Talk interview, the girl said she was staying at an address on Madison Avenue when Maris pulled out a small black bottle and gave her small spoonfuls of what he called “medicine”.
She said Maris gave her the “medicine” five or six times during the evening.
The girl said Maris stuck his hand down her back under her underwear.
Cole wrote in the court document that the girl then became fidgety and was unable to answer any questions.
After being returned to her home, she was crying and later gave more detail of how Maris had touched her, according to the affidavit.
The girl said the liquid provided by Maris made her dizzy for several days and that she was sick to her stomach.
The resident of the Madison Avenue address told police the girl was very scared, upset and wanted to go home.
He confronted Maris about the incident in June, and Maris “went ballistic” and called him a liar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.