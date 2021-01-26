ANDERSON – A 46-year-old Anderson man has been arrested on a Level 1 felony charge of child molesting.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gordon L. Wilson Jr. Monday on the charge for allegedly having sexual relations with an 11-year-old girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit Wilson had sexual intercourse with the then 9-year-old girl in July, 2019.
Deputies talked to Wilson three times by telephone, in which he stated awareness of the allegations and denied them.
He never was interviewed by deputies.
Wilson works as an owner-operator of an over the road truck.
The alleged incidents took place while the girl’s mother was either in another room or out shopping.
Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers set a surety bond only in the amount of $35,000.
Childers appointed a public defender to represent Wilson.
If convicted of the Level 1 felony charge Wilson is facing a possible prison sentence of 20 to 50 years.
