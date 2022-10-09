ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man Sunday.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Fulton Street at 9:54 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they were directed to a nearby apartment where they located the man with a gunshot wound.
Anderson Fire Department medics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene and is following up on multiple leads. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Madison County coroner's office will officially determine the cause of death during an upcoming autopsy.
The victim's identity is being withheld until proper notifications can be made.
Anyone have with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755, or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
It is at least the fourth violent death in Anderson this year.
Patty Hart died Sept. 26 when her son, Jiam Hart, is believed to have stabbed her at their home on Meridian Street.
Steve Childress died Aug. 4 from gunshot wounds suffered in Anderson on June 19 near 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
Landon Hill also died from gunshot wounds at the same incident, which left three people with gunshot wounds.