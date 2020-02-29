ANDERSON – Just as the United States marks its first death from the novel coronavirus, an Anderson man who has been separated from his family in China since the crisis started nearly two months ago has returned to work but with severe restrictions.
Chris Kirchenbauer, who works for a German automotive parts company in Nanjing, China, recently reported through emails to his family that he finally would be able to return to work after being told to stay home for a couple of weeks. His employer allowed about 40 of its 450 employees, mostly managers, to return to work.
The ability for the manufacturer to reopen was determined by the Chinese government, he reported to his parents.
“I’ve had to commit to instituting many measures to ensure no coronavirus contamination can spread,” the Lapel High School graduate wrote to his parents, Harry and Maureen Kirchenbauer.
The coronavirus epidemic is just getting a footing in the United States, where its first casualty was reported in Washington State over the weekend.
To date, there have been more than 80,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,900 deaths in 64 countries, according to the World Health Organization.
And Chris Kirchenbauer said he believes it’s far from over half a world away where it started and that it will take China months to get back up to speed once the spread of the illness has died down.
“There is significant risk that returning to work could lead to local virus hotspots. I think the virus is with us for a long time,” he said. “The question will be how to handle the situation if and when local outbreaks occur.”
Economists and epidemiologists already have noted the economic effect of the illness as people stay home and increasingly will be unable to pay for bills, such as food and shelter. In addition, there are reports that ships leave Chinese ports with only a fraction of the goods they normally carry, which is likely to lead to shortages and higher prices abroad
“I would be most worried about the impact on medicine, as Hubei province is home to 90% of the active ingredients of the world’s (legal) drug supply,” Chris Kirchenbauer said.
Chris Kirchenbauer has been separated from his wife, Diana, son, Eric, 8, and daughter, Tia, 6, since January when they went to visit Diana’s family in Wuhan for the Chinese New Year. He stayed behind to recuperate from rotator cuff surgery.
Wuhan is considered the epicenter of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, which similar to earlier SARS and MERS epidemics.
The Kirchenbauers last month declined a flight out of China. Those who took the flight were quarantined for two weeks upon arrival in San Francisco.
Maureen Kirchenbauer said she is becoming increasingly concerned about the epidemic, even for herself. She has asthma, and a primary symptom of the Wuhan coronavirus is respiratory problems.
“It worries me because it’s been going on so long,” she said.
Maureen Kirchenbauer said Saturday she also is concerned about her grandchildren being kept indoors for so long. Only one person per apartment is allowed to go out for food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.