ANDERSON – Like many inner-city schools, Anderson Preparatory Academy’s student population faces many challenges not necessarily related to education, such as parental divorce, parents working multiple jobs or physical abuse.
Officials at APA’s elementary school, which serves students from grades kindergarten through four, said most of their students experience one or more adverse childhood experiences. That often manifests itself in students acting out in class, disrupting their and their classmates’ academic progress.
“I think that we as a corporation need to look at behavior differently,” said Adam Fraley, principal at the elementary school. “We’ve realized now that school can’t just be for academics.”
That’s why APA is implementing trauma informed practices throughout the school.
Officials at nearly all the schools serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities have expressed an emphasis this school year on social-emotional learning.
The issues are not new, Fraley said.
“We’re just acknowledging it’s something that needs to be done,” he said. “We knew there were pieces missing. We just didn’t know how to address them.”
The discussion itself is new to education circles, said Fraley, a 17-year education veteran. He said social-emotional issues were barely discussed during his teacher and administrator training in college.
“This was not talked about. This was not part of it. It was mostly about methodology,” he said.
By implementing trauma informed practices, Fraley said, APA hopes to reduce in and out-of-school suspensions this year by 50%. The school is on target, he added.
“Our suspension numbers definitely are lower than they were last year,” he said. “We have not yet got ourselves turned around, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
When dealing with children who experience socio-emotional difficulties, professionals often look for an ACE assessment score, said Brooke Carrell, dean of discipline.
“We don’t give the test to students. We don’t know about the legalities of that, but we have an idea where they are in terms of an ACE score,” Carrell said.
This, she said, is done by building relationships with the students.
“We get to know them more as friends, to build the respect and relationships with them,” she said.
From there, Carrell said, staff try to address the holistic, not just the academic, needs of the child.
“Looking at one part doesn’t give is a whole story of what they need to help them,” she said.
At APA’s elementary school, that has meant reassigning Carrell to a new role as dean of students, hiring a special education director and implementing a Positive Alternative to School Suspension classroom where disruptive students can be sent.
“Rather than just disciplining the students, we kind of want to use restorative practices and help them help themselves,” she said. “We really try not to suspend or expel students because if they’re not here, they’re not learning or growing.”
How that looks varies by the child, the reasons they are acting out and how that plays out in school, Carrel said. For those sent to the PASS classroom, for instance, it may mean working on assignments from the Ripple Effects curriculum or just sitting down with Carrell for a talk.
“I have a lot of students who come and sit with me during their lunch breaks,” she said. “Even though we may not always understand where they’re coming from, we can get an idea of what they’re feeling.”
On an average day, Carrell said, up to three of the school’s 260 students may take a time out in the PASS classroom, with an additional handful coming through for some type of support.
“We feel we have things going in the right direction to help our cadets,” she said.
The shift toward social-emotional learning is so new that APA has not yet drawn parents into the program but eventually will. In the meantime, however, the school is trying to be more communicative and transparent, Carrell said.
“The goal really is to keep things positive and communicate good news, not just call parents when there are discipline issues,” she said
Commander Jill Barker, superintendent at APA, said the social and emotional health of students always has been a challenge to address because it can be difficult to understand the total impact of trauma.
“Many of our students have experienced trauma that impacts them on a daily basis. The circumstances that these kids are living in make it very difficult for them to succeed in the classroom,” she said.
As a result, schools now must add trauma informed practices to the many duties, including health care, food service and transportation, they take on beyond simple academics, Barker said.
“It’s not enough to just teach children the usual academics anymore. Teachers have to be equipped to meet the social and emotional needs of students and these need addressed before academic learning can take place,” she said. “APA is taking a true “whole-child” approach to learning, and we are implementing trauma-informed practices as part of every aspect of our school.”
