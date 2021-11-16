Nov. 23;at Alexandria;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 30;Phalen Academy;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4;at Sheridan;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 8;Cambridge City Lincoln;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11;at Seton Catholic;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;Liberty Christian;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28;at Tri;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3;at Madison County tournament;thru Jan. 8
Jan. 15;Tri-Central;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19;Smith Academy;7 p.m.
Jan. 22;Wes-Del;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;University;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29;at International;6:30 p.m.
Feb. 3;Muncie Burris;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5;at Randolph Southern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8;at Central Christian;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12;at Pioneer Conference playoffs;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15;at Cowan;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18;Indiana Deaf;6 p.m.
Feb. 25;at Waldron;7:30 p.m.
