Anderson Prep
No;Player;Position
11;Olivia Drechsler;Fr.
12;Jazmine Runge;Fr.
20;Julia Smith;So.
21;Kanyla Wills;Jr.
24;Daphne Runge;Jr.
32;Makenzie Armstrong;Fr.
33;Aaliyah Stokes;So.
34;Alivia Peoples;Fr.
42;Kierra Delaney;Fr.
52;Kaylynn Orr;Fr.
